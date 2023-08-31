Israel asks US for ‘qualitative military edge’ to be maintained

As Saudi Arabia is asking for the green light from the US to develop a civilian nuclear programme, Israel has asked Washington to let it maintain its “qualitative military edge” in the Middle East, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant apparently asked White House National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk for clarification regarding a possible Saudi nuclear programme. Such a programme is said to be part of the conditions set out by the kingdom for normalising relations with Israel.

According to Israeli Army Radio, Gallant presented White House officials with a list of Israeli concerns over such efforts, based on assessments provided to him by security officials ahead of his trip to the US.

In an official statement issued by his office, Gallant “emphasised the importance of security arrangements” in expanding ties with regional neighbours. He also stressed the “importance of preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge” in the region.

