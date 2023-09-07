Middle East Monitor
Turkiye, Mozambique sign defence cooperation deal

September 7, 2023 at 6:52 pm

CEO of ASELSAN Haluk Gorgun attends the panel on “Security in the Turkish Century” at the 14th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Turkiye on August 08, 2023. [Murat Gök – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye and Mozambique signed a defence cooperation agreement, the President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are determined to fly the flag of our defence industry in Africa,” Haluk Gorgun wrote on X.

The agreement was signed by Gorgun, and Mozambique’s Defence Minister, Cristovao Artur Chume, at the Agency in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

It covers the principles of cooperation activities between the two countries.

Chume also visited Turkish defence companies and observed products.

