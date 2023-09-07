Turkiye, Mozambique sign defence cooperation deal

Turkiye and Mozambique signed a defence cooperation agreement, the President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We are determined to fly the flag of our defence industry in Africa,” Haluk Gorgun wrote on X.

The agreement was signed by Gorgun, and Mozambique’s Defence Minister, Cristovao Artur Chume, at the Agency in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

It covers the principles of cooperation activities between the two countries.

Chume also visited Turkish defence companies and observed products.

