Turkiye strongest economic partner for UAE: Ambassador

Turkiye is the UAE’s strongest economic partner, the Emirati Ambassador to Ankara said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri said his country will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from 30 November to 12 December.

The Ambassador stressed that the Conference will provide a comprehensive and solution-oriented opportunity to accelerate global efforts to address climate change.

“Just climate action requires listening to young people and ensuring their contribution to decision-making processes,” he added.

Al Dhaheri stated that the UAE looks forward to Turkiye’s participation in the conference.

“The recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Emirates had a very important impact on the relations of the two countries,” Al Dhaheri added.

He stressed that Turkiye and the UAE have many promising opportunities to develop their economic and cultural partnerships.

“The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Turkiye and the UAE, which was signed last March and entered into force on 1 September, is the most important step towards increasing trade and investments,” the Ambassador said.

“We look forward to stronger cooperation at various levels,” he added.

Al Dhaheri also explained that “economic relations with Turkiye have developed the most among all 10 largest UAE trading partners.”

Recalling the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, the Ambassador said that “investments between the UAE and Turkiye are worth $50.7 billion”.

“The comprehensive partnership between the two countries is now more diversified and the horizon to achieve sustainable economic growth and prosperity goals for the two countries is broader,” Al Dhaheri added.

He also stated that “the development of relations between Turkiye and the UAE also strengthened the dialogue between Turkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”

