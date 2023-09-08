FACTBOX - Who is attending the G20 summit in New Delhi?

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies kick off an annual summit meeting on Saturday to coordinate policy on food security, debt problems of vulnerable countries and climate action.
Here is a list of those attending and some key leaders who are skipping the meeting in the Indian capital, New Delhi.
G20 leaders:
Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez
Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese
Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak
Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau
French President, Emmanuel Macron
German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz
Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi
Indonesian President, Joko Widodo
Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni
Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa
South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol
Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan
US President, Joe Biden
European Union: President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Charles Michel
Special invitees:
Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina
Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi
Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte
Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu
Oman’s Sultan, Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said
Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong
UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed
Others attending:
US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen
The heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation, the International Labour Organisation, the Financial Stability Board and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Notable missing guests:
Chinese President, Xi Jinping (represented by Premier Li Qiang)
Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Russian President, Vladimir Putin (represented by Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov)
READ: The scramble for the Global South: Foreign domination or self-sufficiency?