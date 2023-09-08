FACTBOX - Who is attending the G20 summit in New Delhi?

Leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies kick off an annual summit meeting on Saturday to coordinate policy on food security, debt problems of vulnerable countries and climate action.

Here is a list of those attending and some key leaders who are skipping the meeting in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

G20 leaders :

Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

French President, Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi

Indonesian President, Joko Widodo

Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa

South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan

US President, Joe Biden

European Union: President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Charles Michel

Special invitees :

Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina

Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu

Oman’s Sultan, Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said

Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong

UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Others attending:

US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen

The heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, the World Trade Organisation, the International Labour Organisation, the Financial Stability Board and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Notable missing guests:

Chinese President, Xi Jinping (represented by Premier Li Qiang)

Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Russian President, Vladimir Putin (represented by Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov)

