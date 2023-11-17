Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Mike Tyson denies donating to Israel army

November 17, 2023 at 11:36 am

Mike Tyson on the field before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada [Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

Mike Tyson on the field before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada [Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

Former American boxing champion Mike Tyson has said he was unaware that a fundraiser for the Israeli army was being held at a dinner he attended earlier this week.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Tyson wrote: “I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended. Invited for a casual evening out by a friend, I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser and no donations were made by me or on my behalf.”

A screenshot from former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson's Instagram story [miketyson/IG]

A screenshot from former heavyweight boxer, Mike Tyson’s Instagram story on 17 November 2023 in which he denies donating to the Israeli army [miketyson/IG]

Pictures of the boxing champion circulated on social media and in media reports of the ‘Night of Solidarity’ hosted by Friends of the IDF, which raised nearly $10 million.

Tyson came under criticism for his attendance, especially at a time when the Israeli army – the IDF – is carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing nearly 12,000 people since 7 October, the vast majority children and women.

Addressing the criticism levelled at him Tyson said: “As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters.”

READ: Israel army destroys medical departments at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending