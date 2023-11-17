Mike Tyson denies donating to Israel army

Former American boxing champion Mike Tyson has said he was unaware that a fundraiser for the Israeli army was being held at a dinner he attended earlier this week.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Tyson wrote: “I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended. Invited for a casual evening out by a friend, I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser and no donations were made by me or on my behalf.”Pictures of the boxing champion circulated on social media and in media reports of the ‘Night of Solidarity’ hosted by Friends of the IDF, which raised nearly $10 million.
🇮🇱 Mike Tyson attended a “Friends of the Israel Defence Forces” event…
— Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 15, 2023
Tyson came under criticism for his attendance, especially at a time when the Israeli army – the IDF – is carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing nearly 12,000 people since 7 October, the vast majority children and women.
Addressing the criticism levelled at him Tyson said: “As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters.”
READ: Israel army destroys medical departments at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza