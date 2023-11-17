Mike Tyson denies donating to Israel army

Former American boxing champion Mike Tyson has said he was unaware that a fundraiser for the Israeli army was being held at a dinner he attended earlier this week.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Tyson wrote: “I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended. Invited for a casual evening out by a friend, I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser and no donations were made by me or on my behalf.”

🇮🇱 Mike Tyson attended a “Friends of the Israel Defence Forces” event… 😶 pic.twitter.com/Zvqu1T3Cuu — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 15, 2023

Pictures of the boxing champion circulated on social media and in media reports of the ‘Night of Solidarity’ hosted by Friends of the IDF, which raised nearly $10 million.

Tyson came under criticism for his attendance, especially at a time when the Israeli army – the IDF – is carrying out a genocidal bombing campaign against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, killing nearly 12,000 people since 7 October, the vast majority children and women.

Addressing the criticism levelled at him Tyson said: “As a Muslim and human, I support peace. My prayers have been and continue to be with my brothers and sisters.”

