Turki Al-Sheikh posts a controversial video promoting McDonald’s Turki Al-Sheikh, a Saudi adviser and a key figure at the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia has posted a video promoting a buy-one-get-one offer from ‘Riyadh Season’ and McDonald’s, who he names as a strategic partner of ‘Riyadh Season’. The invitation he extends has been controversial as Mcdonald’s is among other brands the subject of Arab calls for boycott, due to the support or finance of the Israeli army. The invitation video has rendered a lot of discussion on social media regarding boycotts and geopolitical alliances.