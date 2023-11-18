Turkish president says West is 'bound by crusader imperialist ideals'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday criticised the West for its stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed at least 12,000 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children.

“West, bound by crusader imperialist ideals, is together. Unfortunately, I witnessed this during my Germany visit. The German president reflects the same mindset,” Erdogan said as he answered reporters’ questions on his return flight from Germany. He was in Berlin on a day-long visit on Friday, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The German government has repeatedly said Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas, and has opposed calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, arguing that it will give a respite to the Palestinian group.

Erdogan said he told Scholz that Ankara was saddened to see Germany as one of the countries that abstained from a UN General Assembly resolution, which called for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The 193-member world body adopted on Oct. 27 the non-binding resolution by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions. France voted for the measure; Germany, Italy and the UK abstained; while Austria and the US voted against it.

