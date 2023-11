Irish MEP Mick Wallace condemns EU silence on Israeli war crimes Irish MEP Mick Wallace condemned the non-stop bombardment of Gaza. Wallace also condemned the European Union's inability to condemn the Israeli war crimes in Gaza. He refuted the claims it is a war against Hamas, saying: ‘They've killed over 5,000 children. They've killed over 3,000 women. And they've killed 60 Hamas fighters, and their war is with Hamas? No, it isn't.’