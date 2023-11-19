Middle East Monitor
Jordan’s DPM Safadi questions Israel being above International Law

Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister criticised Israel’s overlooking the International community. Asserting the necessity of maintaining the peace and emphasising that no Arab troops would take control of Gaza, Safadi demanded the immediate stop of the Israeli aggression on Gaza. He demanded that International Law apply to all countries and to stop allowing Israel to ignore International order.

November 19, 2023 at 2:31 pm

