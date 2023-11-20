On World Children's Day, Turkiye Communications Chief commemorates over 5,000 Gazan children killed by Israel

For 20 November, World Children’s Day, the Turkish Communications Director, on Monday, remembered the thousands of Gazan children killed by Israel’s attacks on the besieged enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

Today is 20 November, World Children’s Rights Day. Children who should live in peace, tranquillity and security are witnessing weapons, bombs, and death in Gaza today

Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

“The pain of the 5,500 innocent children and infants we have lost due to Israel’s attacks since 7 October is breaking our hearts.”

While the ongoing oppression in Gaza not only disregards the rights of children but also denies the right to life, the world remains silent in the face of oppression and brutality

he added.

This is not the world that children deserve, said Altun, adding: “We reiterate our (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call, this time for our children: A fairer world is possible.”

Since Israel started bombing the Gaza Strip after a surprise 7 October attack by Hamas, at least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures by Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

