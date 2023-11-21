Israel considers shutting 6 ministries to finance war on Gaza

Israeli Finance Ministry employees have recommended shutting several ministries, including the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism to reallocate funds to support Israel’s aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Jerusalem Post has reported.

According to the paper, the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Anti-Semitism Ministry is responsible for maintaining and strengthening ties between Israel and the Jewish communities worldwide.

“The decision has raised great concern within the global Jewish diaspora, who view the ministry as a vital link between them and the Israeli state,” it added.

Israel’s extreme right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to bring the budget amendment to the government next week for approval, these are expected to include cuts to the funding of certain ministries.

This comes as the government’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, ruled that non-war-related coalition funds would be frozen.

According to the Israeli paper, Finance Ministry staffers proposed the closure of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, as well as the Ministries of Jerusalem Affairs, Heritage, Settlement and National Missions, Regional Cooperation and Social Equality.

Since 7 October, Jewish Federations of North America have raised $638 million.

The Israeli army also held a ‘fundraiser’ in the US and raised nearly $10 million.

Earlier this month, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported that the cost of Israel’s attack on Gaza will cost $51 billion. The United States House of Representatives passed a Republican plan providing $14.5 billion in military aid for Israel, which would be funded by cuts to the Internal Revenue Service. The package includes $4 billion to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defence systems and military equipment.

Though the Senate and White House were urged to quickly approve the bill, this has yet to happen.

WATCH: Donations to the Israeli forces turn out ‘defective’