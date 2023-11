Harvard's Tarek Masoud on Egypt's position in Gaza conflict In an interview with CNN’s GPS, Tarek Masoud, Professor of Democracy and Governance at Harvard Kennedy School delves into the complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Gaza conflict and Egypt's role. He discusses Egyptian President Sisi's reluctance to allow Gazans into Egypt, highlighting concerns about security concerns. Masoud explains that Egypt, which has been part of the solution in the region since its peace treaty with Israel, is wary of being drawn back into conflict. Additionally, he says Egypt is cautious about facilitating a potential displacement of Palestinians, fearing a scenario akin to a second Nakba.