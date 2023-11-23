US: Candidate rejects $20m offer from Israel lobby to run against Rashida Tlaib 

A Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan revealed yesterday that he had rejected a $20 million offer to drop out from the Senate race and challenge Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for her seat in the House of Representatives.

Hill Harper said on X, formerly Twitter, that he did not intend for the story to go public, but the truth is that “one of AIPAC’s biggest donors offered $20m if I dropped out of the U.S. Senate race to run against @RashidaTlaib.”

“I said no. I won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought,” he added.

Politico named Michigan businessman Linden Nelson as the person behind the offer reported in mid-October.

Nelson has been involved with AIPAC in the past, but AIPAC claimed in an emailed statement to the Hill newspaper that it was “absolutely not involved in any way in this matter. “

The Zionist lobby in the US attacked Tlaib and other progressives who called for an immediate ceasefire to protect Palestinian civilians following Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives voted to censure Tlaib for some statements that angered the Zionist lobby and the right-wing movement in the US, such as the use of the slogan “From the river to the sea.”

