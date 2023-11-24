Belgium PM calls for diplomatic resolution in Gaza Belgium Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, speaking at the Rafah crossing, strongly advocated for a political, rather than a military, solution to the Gaza conflict, emphasising the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire to protect civilians. He condemned the widespread destruction in Gaza as a violation of human dignity and international norms. Highlighting the global consensus on the importance of diplomatic and humanitarian approaches to conflict resolution, De Croo noted the readiness of the World Food Programme with essential supplies for Gaza, including water, fuel, and medicines. He acknowledged Egypt's efforts in aiding the situation and confirmed Belgium's increased humanitarian assistance, which includes medicines, sleeping bags, and hygiene kits. De Croo reiterated the European Union's stance that dialogue is critical, a political solution is paramount, and compliance with international humanitarian law is essential to end settler violence and the loss of innocent lives.