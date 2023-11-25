Ismael Haniyeh: ‘We managed to ruin occupation’s plans’

Head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh affirmed that the resistance proudly managed to: “Confront the occupation and ruin its plans despite the great pain and the growing numbers of martyrs, wounded individuals and Palestinians forcibly displaced from their homes, which has pained us and has affected all of our families. This is the price of freedom and liberation.”

Haniyeh expressed in a press conference held on Friday: “The enemy counted on returning the hostages by using their guns, murder, genocide and all forms of terrorism unprecedented in history, and it declared that it would not accept a ceasefire. In this context, it refused to implement the Security Council resolution that was issued recently, which stipulated humanitarian truces. However, after nearly 50 days of its crimes and brutality, while facing the steadfastness of our people and the resistance that confronted it on all fronts of the fighting with steadfastness and valour, it was forced to meet the conditions of the resistance and the will of our proud people. This led to reaching a truce agreement and partial prisoner exchange, which entered effect at 7 am Friday morning and will continue for four days.”

He added: “With the sponsorship of our brothers in Qatar and Egypt, we entered into difficult and laborious negotiations over the past weeks, and we managed them with a sense of responsibility and a careful balance that combined concern to alleviate the suffering of our people and stop the machine of brutal killing and massacres, and not allow the enemy to impose its agenda or avoid the terms of this truce, but instead impose our vision and priorities.”

Haniyeh stressed the movement’s adherence to the agreement and its success as long as the enemy adheres to it. He also welcomed the continuation of promising endeavours and continuing efforts to end the Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, coupled with a comprehensive lifting of the siege on Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, stopping the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and enabling our people to exercise all their legitimate national rights to establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the right to self-determination.

The head of the Hamas political bureau thanked Qatar and Egypt, urging: “The need to continue Arab and Islamic efforts and those of friendly countries, most notably Russia and China, to enable our people to achieve their aspirations for freedom, return and independence, and to ensure that the occupation does not evade the consequences of this battle.”

Haniyeh emphasised that the Hamas movement: “Will not leave its positions and will not abandon its responsibilities towards our people before, during or after the battle.” It also stressed the unity of the land, the people and destiny. Haniyeh praised the Arab and Islamic position regarding the rejection of any interference in the fate of the Gaza Strip after the end of the aggression. He also noted that the movement rejects displacement, especially to the sisterly countries of Egypt and Jordan. This was clear in President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s speech yesterday at the crowded Egyptian festival.

