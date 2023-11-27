Avigdori and Elikim families reunite on the 3rd day of the humanitarian pause The Israeli Prime Minister's Office released footage of the reunion of families of released Israeli hostages at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. The footage shows Ella and Dafna Elichim reuniting with their mother, both Sharon and Noam Avigdori with their family and several other families of released hostages. The reunion took place on the 3rd day of the humanitarian pause intended for the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.