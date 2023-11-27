Thousands march in Morocco in rejection of normalisation with Israel

On the third day of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions, tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets in several Moroccan cities yesterday to demand the end of normalisation with Israel and to support Palestine, especially the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Several photos and videos showed participants raising Palestinian and Moroccan flags, as well as images of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the war crimes Israel has committed in Gaza. Some carried small shrouds with bloodstains, to represent the more than 6,000 children who have been killed by the Israeli occupation’s air strikes in Gaza.

Organised by the Moroccan Front in Support of Palestine and Against Normalisation (FMSPCN), and the Moroccan Authority for Supporting the Causes of the Nations, the protest saw people chanting slogans such as “Salute to the steadfast Gaza”, “The people demand a revocation of normalisation” and “The people demand the liberation of Palestine.”

Meanwhile, the participants praised the Palestinian resistance for its role in releasing Palestinian children and females detained in the occupation’s military prisons, while demanding the Israeli liaison office in Rabat be shut.

They also expressed their rejection of what they described as “the international community’s silence regarding Israel’s cruel attacks against the Palestinian people.”

