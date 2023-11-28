Palestine groups in Gaza 'monitoring' Israel breaches to humanitarian pause

Palestinian groups in Gaza said Tuesday they are “monitoring” Israeli breaches on a humanitarian pause in the enclave and urged Tel Aviv to abide by the ceasefire terms, Anadolu Agency reports.

We are monitoring the Occupation breaches to the humanitarian truce; we call on all parties to oblige (Israel) to stop these breaches

the groups said in a joint statement.

The statement, however, did not specify the nature of the breaches to the pause which took effect Friday.

It hailed the Egyptian and Qatari roles in halting the Israeli devastating onslaught against Gaza and urged them to ensure further aid, fuel and medical trucks to enter Gaza.

The statement by the Palestinian groups, including Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, stressed

the necessity to immediately stop the genocidal war against our people, and the return of the displaced people to their homes, especially in Gaza city and the northern areas of the Gaza Strip

It urged Egypt to receive additional numbers of injured Palestinians to have medical treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

The terms of the humanitarian pause stipulate the cessation of fighting in Gaza and the entry of relief, medical supplies and fuel trucks into Gaza on a daily basis.

Qatar announced an agreement, late Monday, to extend the initial four-day pause for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

