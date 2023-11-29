Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

UN chief Guterres says Gaza truce does not solve ‘key problems’

November 29, 2023 at 8:25 pm

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the press at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States on October 26, 2023 [Selçuk Acar/Anadolu Agency]

The head of the United Nations has pushed for a full ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, saying that the current humanitarian pause does not solve key problems, Daily Sabah reports.

“First of all, I’d like to say that the truce was a step in the right direction – was a symbol of hope, but it doesn’t solve the key problems we face,” Antonio Guterres told a news conference with Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

“That is why we have been insisting on the need for a humanitarian ceasefire leading to the unconditional and immediate release of hostages and to the possibility to have effective humanitarian aid to all people in Gaza, wherever they live,” he added.

When asked about his message to the Israeli government, which said fighting will resume when the truce ends, Guterres said: “My message is very clear. We need a humanitarian ceasefire.

“We have a dramatic humanitarian situation. At the same time, we want to have the full release of all hostages that we believe should be unconditional and immediate, but we need a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, now,” he said.

