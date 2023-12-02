Israeli analyst predicts Saudi post-conflict stance is pro-PA taking charge of Gaza Israeli analysts told Kann News that the Saudi stance on Gaza’s future post-war shall be for Gaza to be led by the Palestinian Authority (PA). The analyst said the Saudi partners believe that Hamas and Jihad are terrorists, and that no one is capable of running Gaza except the PA, and that Israel is urged to support it. He continued to add that the Saudi sources believed that the 7th of October attacks were to disrupt the ongoing normalisation.