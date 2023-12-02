WHO chief says deliveries of essential supplies to Gaza 'must urgently resume'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief said that the deliveries of essential supplies to the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza must “urgently resume”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Deliveries of essential supplies to Gaza must urgently resume and be restored at least to levels reached during the recent truce – but much more than that is needed,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the UN health agency, said on X late Friday.

Noting that civilians in Gaza need protection, food, water, shelter, sanitation and medicines, he said that the injured people need life-saving care and health workers need protection and supplies to provide care.

“And as we have repeatedly warned, overcrowding caused by a massive population displacement and unsafe living conditions – increases disease risk,” Tedros said.

He added: “There must be a cessation of violence, the release of remaining hostages, and an end to the siege.”

The Israeli army resumed attacks across the Gaza Strip at the end of the humanitarian pause, causing hundreds of casualties among Palestinians.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The pause between Israel and Hamas went into effect Nov. 24.

