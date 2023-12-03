Hundreds rally in Los Angeles calling for Gaza cease-fire: Reports

Hundreds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and advocate for the safety of affected children, Anadolu reports.

As part of the demonstration, organized in part by the Palestinian Youth Movement, marchers started at LA City Hall and proceeded to the Federal Building.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, several hundred protesters gathered for the demonstration, with speeches delivered before the march began.

As of Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department reported no arrests or detentions related to the protest, said the daily.

The march came a day after relatives of Israeli hostages arrived in Los Angeles to share their stories and call for the release of hostages held in Gaza by Palestinian Hamas.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

