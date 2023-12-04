Israel suffers heavy losses as resistance targets it in Gaza

Palestinian resistance groups have intensified their operations against the Israeli occupation forces who have invaded the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced yesterday the targeting of 60 soldiers in the Juhr Al-Dik area by planting three anti-personnel bombs around them.

On their Telegram channel they added that, following the attack, all its fighters withdrew to safe positions.

Al-Qassam also claimed responsibility for launching a Rajoum short-range rocket system toward the Amitai settlement and shelling the settlements of Re’im and Sderot, in addition to targeting Israeli military concentrations east of the Magen settlement with rocket fire.

In Deir Al-Balah, Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters have targeted Israeli soldiers and five army vehicles with explosive devices and Yasin 105 shells, destroying three vehicles.

In a significant operation, the Brigades revealed that its fighters targeted an Israeli special forces unit entrenched in a building in Beit Hanoun with anti-fortification TBG shells, confirming that the fighters later directly engaged with the unit and killed a number of its soldiers.

Later, Al-Qassam announced that it had targeted 11 vehicles, including a tank, a troop carrier and a bulldozer using Yasin 105 shells, completely or partially destroying a number of them.

They also targeted Israeli occupation soldiers who attempted to enter a tunnel opening east of Beit Lahia.

In its update, Al-Quds Brigades said its fighters targeted the Israeli infantry in the Abu Heddaf area, northeast of Khan Yunis, with mortar shells and RPGs.

