Netanyahu corruption trial to resume despite war against Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects his trial on corruption charges to be resumed today following a recess of two months since the start of the war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.

The trial was scheduled to continue after the holiday break, but was halted after 7 October, when the Israeli courts were operating on an emergency schedule following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. With the courts returning to their normal activity this month, Netanyahu’s trial will continue despite the war.

Monday’s court session will begin with the testimony of Eran Buchnik, an investigator who looked into Netanyahu’s alleged corruption. After Buchnik, the court will hear the testimony of investigator Dotan Malichi of the Lahav 433 major crime unit, and Lior Shpitz, the Securities Authority investigator.

Netanyahu faces criminal charges related to bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

