Palestinian and Israeli peace activists share hope for peace and better future

Speaking at an interfaith peace vigil organised by Together for Humanity at Downing Street in London, UK, Palestinian peace activist Hamza Awad and Israeli peace activist Magen Inon emphasised the crucial importance of promoting peace and mourning the lives lost. In an interview with BBC News, they shared the success of the event in bringing people together during challenging times, and said they hope for a better future where their children could grow up not hating or fearing anyone.

December 4, 2023 at 9:13 pm

