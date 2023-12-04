UK protester explains his reasons for supporting Palestine Bo, a London activist, expresses his support for Palestine, drawing parallels between the current situation in Gaza and the apartheid era in South Africa. Reflecting on his past involvement in anti-apartheid protests, he emphasises the impact a figure like Nelson Mandela could have in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Bo believes that true freedom cannot be attained by oppressing others and calls on Israel to offer Palestinians hope for a better future.