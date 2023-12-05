Egypt’s first domestically assembled satellite launched into orbit from China

Egypt’s first domestically assembled satellite, the MisrSat-2 was successfully launched from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre yesterday, according to statements from both the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA) and the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

“This accomplishment is part of the agreement for technical and economic cooperation between the two sides,” said the EgSA, noting that the satellite’s design and manufacturing was a result of a joint effort of Egyptian engineers and their Chinese counterparts.

“The launching of MisrSat-2 reflects the successful Egyptian-Chinese cooperation in various fields, namely in the technology and space fields and marks a significant step in localising advanced industries, such as the satellite industry, in Egypt,” the agency said in a press release.

China helps Egypt send new satellite into orbithttps://t.co/WmFnEFijnK pic.twitter.com/0LYY3Zqa4C — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) December 4, 2023

According to CNSA, the project is funded by the Chinese government and has become a symbol of China’s cooperation with other countries in advanced space technology as well as a milestone in China-Egypt space collaboration.

The satellite, which was carried on the Long March-2C carrier rocket, also represents the first collaboration in remote sensing between Chinese and Egyptian scientists.

Ahram Online reported that the MisrSat-2 was built using China’s $92 million grant in February 2022. It was assembled and tested at EgSA’s Satellite Assembly, Integration, and Testing Centre (AITC) which is the largest of its kind in Africa and the Middle East.

The satellite will serve Egypt’s sustainable development goals by “utilising space technology to enhance vital areas, including agriculture, exploration of mineral resources, identification of surface water sources, and studying the impacts of climate change on the environment,” the outlet said.

By the end of 2023, the NExSat-1, a remote-sensing microsatellite designed for urban planning, is also due to be launched from China. Egypt’s NARSS collaborated with Berlin Space Technologies (BST) in the construction of the satellite.

