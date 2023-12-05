Middle East Monitor
Israeli air strikes target Ma’an school in Khan Younis

Israeli air strikes hit the Ma'an area’s school among other targets in Khan Younis, leaving dozens killed, the majority of whom are children. The Israeli strikes targeting Khan Younis started yesterday and didn’t pause after warplanes dropped pamphlets on the area saying schools and hospitals are safe to take refuge at. The incident, again, poses the question of the safety of civilians and children amidst the ongoing war.

December 5, 2023 at 9:51 pm

