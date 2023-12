France: The Long Goodbye The end of French rule over Algeria came to an end on 5 July 1962 and is often seen as the symbolic end of the French Empire. However, since the 1962 withdrawal, France has militarily intervened in Africa over 50 times and, since 2011, has attempted to shape events in North Africa. But with failed military interventions in Mali and Libya, a stand off with Morocco and Algeria growing in power has French influence in North Africa come to an end?