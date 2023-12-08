Israeli historian declares Israel's settler colonial project in early decline phase
Israeli historian, Ilan Pappe, recently shared his insights on the future trajectory of Israel, referring to it as more than a state but a settler-colonial project. He believes that we are currently witnessing the early stages of this project's decline. According to Pappe, Israel's sustainability is contingent on three main pillars: material capability, social coherence within the settler society, and international legitimacy.
