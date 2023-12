Israeli journalist posts video of soldiers cheering and chanting to occupy Gaza Israeli journalist Yinon Magal posts a video accompanied by a poem on X, formerly Twitter, with soldiers singing for the occupation of Gaza, saying there are no innocent civilians. The verse explicitly states an intent to ‘occupy Gaza’ and ‘beat Hezbollah.’ Magal's poem and the soldiers’ chants dismiss the notion of innocent bystanders, saying there are no ‘uninvolved civilians’ in Gaza. Since 7 October, Israeli air strikes have targeted hospitals, schools, homes and shelters, killing over 16,000 civilians, including more than 6,600 children.