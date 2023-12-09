Netanyahu reacts to Shtayyeh’s remarks on Hamas-PA Gaza partnership

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday in response to statements by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh about the possibility of Hamas being a partner in the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s rule of the Gaza Strip, asserting, “A. There will be no Hamas – we will eliminate it.”

Netanyahu added: “B. The very fact that this is the Palestinian Authority’s proposal only strengthens my policy: the Palestinian Authority is not the solution.”

On Thursday, Bloomberg quoted Shtayyeh as saying that the PA is working with US officials on a plan to manage the Gaza Strip after the end of the war.

According to Bloomberg, Shtayyeh’s: “Preferred outcome of the conflict that started October 7 would be for Hamas to become a junior partner under the broader Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), helping to build a new independent state that includes the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.”

Shtayyeh added: “If they are ready to come to an agreement and accept the political platform of the PLO, then there will be room for talk. Palestinians should not be divided.”

