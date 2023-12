Family's heartbreaking loss: eight children murdered while hungry Eight children were killed in an Israeli air strike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Gaza. The parents of the children mourn their devastating loss, saying they were hungry when they were killed. ‘They broke my heart. I couldn’t find a loaf of bread to feed them with,’ their father said. Since 7 October, Israel has killed about 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 7,000 children.