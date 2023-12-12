Jordan king: ‘No solution’ to Palestinian issue at Jordan’s expense

Jordan King Abdullah II has stressed that there will be “no solution” to the Palestinian issue at the expense of Amman, adding that Jordan is a “confident nation that draws its strength from its people’s awareness and the readiness of its army and security agencies”, the Petra news agency reported citing a Royal Court statement.

During a meeting at Al-Husseiniya Palace with retired army and security chiefs, King Abdullah said Jordan’s strength and political, economic and security resilience are a point of strength for Palestinians, stressing that Jordan has been built on the will and determination of its people, and that every nation must put its national interest and security above all else.

He praised the unity of Jordan’s internal front and called for ignoring the voices that try to distance the nation from serving and defending its brothers and sisters.

He also reaffirmed the kingdom’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians and delivering adequate and sustainable aid to the people there, to alleviate their suffering.

He also underlined the need to intensify and unify Arab efforts to push for a ceasefire and to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, and for the Palestinians to obtain their full legitimate rights.

“Jordan has warned from the first day of the displacement process, and considered it a red line, because for us this is the liquidation of the Palestinian issue,” he said.

“Any attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip” are rejected, he added, saying they are “an extension of a unified Palestinian state.”

King Abdullah pointed out that the kingdom continues to aid Palestinians, through two military hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, in addition to the two medical stations in Ramallah and Jenin.

