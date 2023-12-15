Iran warns of ‘tremendous problems’ if US establishes maritime task force in Red Sea

Iran’s defence minister yesterday warned of “tremendous problems” being caused by a US-backed plan to establish a multinational maritime task force in the Red Sea, Anadolu news agency reported.

There is “no room” in the region for outsiders to have such manoeuvres, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, said in statements cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“They [Americans] would definitely not attempt such a thing. If they make such a foolish move, they will face tremendous problems,” the defence minister warned.

“Nobody can make a move in a region where we have predominance,” he said.

The defence minister, however, did not specify the measures Tehran intends to take in response to the US proposal.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was holding talks with its allies on establishing a “maritime task force” to ensure “safe passage of ships in the Red Sea”.

The announcement came amid a string of attacks on commercial vessels with links to Israel, travelling through the Red Sea, carried out by Yemen’s Iran-allied Houthi group.

The White House has termed the decision a “natural response” to Houthi attacks on ships in recent weeks amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal bombing of Gaza.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called for forming an international coalition against the Houthis in Yemen, saying the Houthis have crossed a red line in the Red Sea.

But the Houthi group downplayed the US proposal, warning of stringent measures.

