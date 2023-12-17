Activists call for a Worldwide credit card strike urging ceasefire in Gaza Protesting Israeli aggressions, activists call for a global strike Monday, December 18. Participation in the strike entails abstaining from using credit cards all over the world, for a minimum of 1 day upto a week. Activists call for withdrawing necessary cash and avoiding in-person and online credit cards purchases, emphasising that collective impact with eventually contribute to the global call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.