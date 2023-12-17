Middle East Monitor
Gill Tamari challenges Israeli Perceptions, affirming Red Cross neutrality amidst populist debates

Gill Tamari, an Israeli journalist and commentator, highlights the widespread difficulty among the Israeli public in understanding the Red Cross's neutrality. Tamari condemns the populist narrative prevalent in the media, emphasising that the Red Cross operates impartially, valuing all lives equally. He says: ‘This organisation doesn't see an Israeli life as worth more than that of a Palestinian currently in distress. This is hard for Israelis to comprehend, but that's what the organisation is. It is neutral.’

December 17, 2023 at 4:35 pm

