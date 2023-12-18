Palestine journalist killed in an Israel bombing in central Gaza

The government media office in Gaza announced the death of a journalist after an Israeli bombing of the Strip, bringing the total number of journalists killed to 95 since 7 October.

The office added in a statement issued on Monday that journalist, Haneen Al-Qashtan, was killed as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted her family’s home in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the killing of Al-Qashtan brings the number of martyred journalists to 95 since the start of the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

In a previous statement, the media office said, “The Occupation deliberately kills journalists with the aim of distorting the Palestinian narrative, trying to obscure the truth, and obstructing the delivery of news and information to regional and global public opinion.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza that, as of 15 December, has left 18,800 martyrs, 51,000 wounded, most of them children and women, massive destruction of infrastructure, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.

In response to “daily Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people and their sanctities,” Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on 7 October against Israeli settlements and military bases around the Gaza Strip.

Hamas killed about 695 Israeli civilians, including 36 children, as well as 373 security forces and 71 foreigners, giving a total of 1,139. It wounded about 5,431, and captured about 239, exchanging dozens of them, during a humanitarian truce that lasted 7 days until 1 December, with Israel, which holds more than 7,800 Palestinians in its prisons.

Since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

