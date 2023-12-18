Pro-Palestine demonstration held at Zara in Canada A pro-Palestine protest was held at the Zara store in the Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Zara faced worldwide calls for boycott after it posted a campaign ad resembling scenes of death and destruction in Gaza. The campaign, published earlier this month, featured a model standing amongst rubble and shrouded mannequins. The company removed the images and issued a statement addressing the backlash.