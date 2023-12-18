Wes Streeting calls for a political path to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza Wes Streeting, UK Labour MP, calls for creating a political path for the negotiation of a ceasefire in Gaza. He expresses his distress by the images coming out of Gaza, in addition to the general statistics which he describes as ‘intolerable.’ He says: ‘People want to see a ceasefire and end to this bloody conflict.’ And, emphasises the challenges of having a sustainable ceasefire, insisting a political path to negotiations must be built.