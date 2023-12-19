US poll: most Americans disapprove of Biden's management of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza

A majority of Americans disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s management of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to a poll released today. The New York Times/Siena College poll reveals that 57 per cent of respondents disapprove, while 33 per cent approve, with the remainder undecided.

Moreover, the survey highlights a generational divide, with nearly three-quarters of individuals aged between 18 and 29 expressing disapproval of Biden’s handling of Israel’s assault on the Palestinians in Gaza, considered widely to be genocide.

The overall public opinion on Israel’s indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza varies, as 44 per cent believe Israel should halt its military campaign, while 39 per cent support its continuation. In terms of concerns about civilian casualties, 48 per cent of all voters think that Israel is not taking sufficient precautions to avoid them in Gaza.

The poll also indicates that 48 per cent of respondents believe that former President Donald Trump, who is likely to be Biden’s challenger in the next election, would handle Israel’s military offensive in Gaza better, compared with 38 per cent who express confidence in Biden’s ability to do a better job.

As of yesterday, Israel had killed 19,453 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, most of them children and women. More than 51,000 have been wounded, and at least 8,000 remain missing under the rubble of the civilian infrastructure destroyed by the apartheid state. The occupied Palestinian territory has been under Israeli siege for more than 16 years, and is in the grip of an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” say Palestinian and UN sources.

