Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

In two months, Israel killed more journalists than those killed in some of the bloodiest wars in history

American political commentator Jackson Hinkle sheds light on the shocking disparity in journalist deaths in Israel's war on Gaza compared to some of the bloodiest wars in human history. Hinkle challenges the notion that journalist deaths are a standard part of war. In just over two months of the war on Gaza, Israel has killed 90 Palestinian journalists, surpassing the total journalist deaths in the six years of World War II and the 20 years of the Vietnam War combined. Hinkle argues that Israel is deliberately targeting journalists with air strikes and bombings, and any method they can use to target reporters and their families.

December 21, 2023 at 8:41 pm

READ: Foreign Press Association petitions Israel Supreme Court to allow journalists into Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending