In two months, Israel killed more journalists than those killed in some of the bloodiest wars in history American political commentator Jackson Hinkle sheds light on the shocking disparity in journalist deaths in Israel's war on Gaza compared to some of the bloodiest wars in human history. Hinkle challenges the notion that journalist deaths are a standard part of war. In just over two months of the war on Gaza, Israel has killed 90 Palestinian journalists, surpassing the total journalist deaths in the six years of World War II and the 20 years of the Vietnam War combined. Hinkle argues that Israel is deliberately targeting journalists with air strikes and bombings, and any method they can use to target reporters and their families.