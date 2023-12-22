Ex-Israel PM: Netanyahu is ‘untrustworthy’ and must be overthrown

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has renewed his criticism of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as “untrustworthy” and saying he “only cares about his own interests”.

In an interview with Hebrew Radio yesterday, Barak remarked on Netanyahu’s criticism of the Oslo Accords, and his warnings against the establishment of a Palestinian State, saying: “Netanyahu is trying to intimidate the Israelis with agreements that were signed 30 years ago and he personally participated in implementing them, trying to convince them that he is the only hero capable of saving them from dangers.”

He added with sarcastic disdain: “Netanyahu led the Israeli Titanic, and sank us while we were on board, and now he demands to put his hands on the steering wheel of its replacement ship.”

“We must bring him down now, as he is a burden and a danger threatening Israel,” he added.

Netanyahu’s popularity among Israeli Jews is at an all time low and both his opponents and traditional allies are calling for him to resign once the current war ends.

