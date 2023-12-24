Middle East Monitor
Number of journalists killed in Gaza rises to 101: Government media office

December 24, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Protestors gather around an exhibition featuring the photographs of children and journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite the cold weather at Torg Square in Stockholm, Sweden on December 14, 2023 [Atila Altuntaş/Anadolu Agency]

One more journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks, the government media office said in a statement published Sunday, bringing the total number of journalists killed in the Palestinian enclave since 7 October to 101, Anadolu Agency reports.

Nearly 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor] 

Nearly 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

“Fellow journalist, martyr Ahmed Jamal Al-Madhoun, deputy director of the Palestinian Al-Rai Agency and director of the Visual Media Department, rose to greatness as a martyr at the hands of Israeli treachery in the North Gaza Governorate,” the media office said.

Since the attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip, killing at least 20,258 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 53,688 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins with half of the coastal territory’s housing stock damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely-populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.

