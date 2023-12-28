Occupancy rate in drought-hit dams in Turkiye's Thrace surge to 43%

In a remarkable turnaround, the dire situation developed due to extreme heat and drought in dams in Edirne, Kırklareli and Tekirdağ regions has notably improved, Daily Sabah reports.

According to report, the average occupancy rate of 14 dams in the Thrace region, which stood at 34 per cent in November, has soared to 43 per cent following the recent December rainfall.

According to the latest data from the State Hydraulic Works (DSI) Edirne 11th Regional Directorate, nearly 91.16 million cubic meters (3.219 billion cubic feet) of water replenished the dams during the last month alone.

Read: Turkiye increases minimum wage by 49%