Germany rejects Israel calls to displace Palestinians from Gaza

Germany has condemned statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich regarding the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency yesterday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said that such statements do not help resolve the issue, adding that Berlin strongly rejects the comments.

He clarified that Germany’s position was made clear during the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo, and that the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza and the reduction of the territory should be ruled out.

He pointed out that Germany continues to support the two-state solution, which remains the only permanent model for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

Fischer called for an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, noting that progress has been made through the opening of the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing between Israel and Gaza. Since 7 October 2023, Israel has only allowed 6,459 trucks of aid, including fuel, to enter Gaza. Prior to that, on average 500 trucks were entering the Strip everyday meaning 45,000 would have been allowed in in the 90 days since.

