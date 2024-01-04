Pro-Palestine demonstration at London Science Museum over links to Adani Group
Pro-Palestine protesters dropped thousands of leaflets with the names and ages of children killed in Gaza from the second floor balcony of the Science Museum in London. The activists, from Parents for Palestine, staged a protest at the Science Museum over its association with the Adani Group, which collaborates with arms companies like Elbit Systems that create weapons used on Palestinians in Gaza.
January 4, 2024 at 7:38 pm