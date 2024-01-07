Israeli forces demolished a housing block while soldiers celebrate the destruction
A video emerged showing the demolition of an entire residential housing block in Gaza. Israeli soldiers are heard clapping and cheering as their operation turns several buildings into ash and rubble. The recurrence of civilian houses demolition videos poses a question regarding the of lack accountability for the war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza and the possibilities of future prosecution under international law.
January 7, 2024 at 6:21 pm