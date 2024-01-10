Saudi Arabia grants mining exploration licences

Saudi Arabia has granted mining exploration licences in a fourth round of tenders, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

Reuters confirmed that a consortium of Ajlan and Bros. Company and Norinco has been given a licence to explore at Bir Amq, and a consortium of the Royal Roads Company and MSB Holding Company won a licence to explore at Jabal Al-Sahabiya.

The agency said that the Bir Amq mining site is in Mahd Al-Dhahab in the west of Saudi Arabia and covers an area estimated at more than 187 square kilometres (72.2 square miles). It contains mineral deposits of copper and zinc.

Jabal Al-Sahabiya mining site is located in Tathleeth in the south and covers an area estimated at more than 283 square kilometres. It has mineral deposits of zinc, lead and copper.

