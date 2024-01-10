South Africa asks countries not to join genocide case against Israel

South Africa has expressed its desire to “unilaterally” complete the genocide case it had filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The South African government advised Arab and Islamic countries to avoid formally joining it in the lawsuit due to time constraints and because the South African government has the comprehensive political will and necessary experience.

“The South African government wants to complete this lawsuit alone and without partners because the date of the court session is scheduled for Friday, while the preliminary session begins the day after tomorrow, Thursday,” the government said yesterday, explaining that submitting further complaints at this critical time could lead to the session being postponed.

READ: Israel, South Africa trade barbs on eve of genocide case